Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used, such as for anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief and inflammation.

Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the next several years. A report from Grand View Research said that the global cannabidiol market size was valued at US $2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028. Due to its healing properties, the demand for cannabidiol (CBD) for health and wellness purposes is high, which is the major factor driving the market growth.

In addition, the rising acceptance and use of products due to government approvals is a major factor expected to boost production for CBD-infused products. The report revealed that Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced consumers to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products.

The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the CBD market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 42.8% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. The large share has been attributed to factors such as the increasing number of ongoing trials to study the impact of CBD on certain health conditions is anticipated to drive the demand in the forthcoming years. As well, many companies acquire CBD oils in bulk and manufacture CBD-infused products. These products are used by a large consumer base as a pain and stress management alternative. Thus, most of these products are depicted to be in the growth phase of the market.