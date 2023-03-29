4Xxtreme Enclosures from Custom Stainless Enclosures, Inc. feature patented Double Seal and Double Stud Mounting Technology, an ultra-clean free-draining design, an award-winning “Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Door Design,” and a field replaceable blue gasket system, resulting in an enclosure that the company says leads the industry in the lowest overall cost of ownership and is ideal for the meat and poultry industries.

4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures are UL Type: 4X rated, with additional ratings of IP66 & IP69K. Custom Stainless Enclosures is reportedly the first company in North America to manufacture IP69K (High Pressure Wash-Down) rated enclosures. All Custom Stainless Enclosures’ washdown ratings have been third-party tested and verified by UL, according to the company.

The 4Xxtreme Double Seal technology offers multiple layers of protection. The outer seal rejects a reported 99.9999% of water, so the inner seal never sees any water pressure. Any water that does get through the outer seal is minimal and easily passes through the weep holes in the bottom of the enclosure door, ensuring there’s never water buildup between the two seals, the company says.

All 4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures also feature a field replaceable blue gasket system, an easy-to-install “Push On" style gasket that requires minimal installation labor. The gasket system is made from an EPDM material that’s highly chemical resistant and can reportedly handle consistently high temperatures of 250⁰F (121⁰C). In addition, because the gasket material is blue, all 4Xxtreme gaskets are considered "Foreign Material Detectable."

4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures also feature a 2021 Process Expo Innovation Award-winning “Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Door Design.” The company says it saw a problem with electrical enclosures in meat and poultry plants where people don’t turn all the quarter turns to properly close an enclosure door. By minimizing the number of door closure points to “One,” the design can reduce premature electrical failures, increase plant production and revenue, and reduce the overall cost of equipment ownership.

4Xxtreme’s patented (welded in place) Double Stud Mounting System provides secure mounting for the back panel on the inside, while also providing an external mounting means from the outside which eliminates any need for mounting gaskets. This system also simplifies the installation process, which reduces their customers' cost of installation labor and the overall cost of ownership.



