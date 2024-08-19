SkinnyDipped, welcomes a new line to its product portfolio: Salty + Sweet.

Available in three flavors – Vanilla Crunch Almonds, Maple Crunch Almonds and Cinnamon Crunch Cashews – SkinnyDipped's Salty + Sweet range is more savory than its prior products, but they retain the brand's signature sweetness.

"My mom and I often debate whether we're more ‘salty’ or ‘sweet’ when it comes to snacking, then we figured – why not be both," said Breezy Griffith, CEO and founder of SkinnyDipped. "Salty + Sweet is the perfect answer to your cravings. A healthy snack where a little sweet meets a salt kissed kick without the sugar hangover."

SkinnyDipped's entry into the salty and sweet category delivers on nut-forward offerings – something the brand's audience has been craving. This line keeps with SkinnyDipped's commitment to healthier snacks with lower-sugar input and a hit of protein.

All SkinnyDipped products are made without artificial colors or flavors, are naturally and lightly sweetened, Kosher certified, Non-GMO, and are gluten-free. Almond-based products are always made with Bee-Friendly almonds.

Arriving on the heels of SkinnyDipped’s rebrand, the Salty + Sweet packaging is also made with 40% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Cinnamon Crunch Cashews, Maple Crunch Almonds and Vanilla Crunch Almonds retail for $6.49 per 4-oz. pouch. The entire Salty + Sweet line can be purchased on Amazon and at select retailers.