Once Again, provider of nut and seed butter products, has acquired Big Tree Organic Farms, a California-based, organic almond manufacturer.

By positioning the company close to the almond crop produced in the Central Valley, this purchase allows Once Again to increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impact for its West Coast industrial customers seeking high-quality ingredients for baked goods, bars and more.

The acquisition of this almond-only facility in Turlock eliminates the need for Once Again to ship almonds cross-country between California and its headquarters in upstate New York, while simultaneously boosting the company's product portfolio to include certified non-GMO and certified organic diced, sliced and slivered almonds, plus almond flour. All product and packaging specifications align with Once Again's existing offerings. In addition, the new facility will continue to meet regulatory requirements as an SQF certified facility.

"As we strive to be a one-stop shop for organic and natural, nut and seed products, the acquisition of Big Tree Organic Farms is big news for us,” says Once Again CEO Bob Gelser. “Being closer to the commodity in California where 80% of the world's almonds are grown allows us to expand our supply chain and reduce our carbon footprint, all while meeting the growing demand for clean-ingredient almond products. We're also excited for the opportunity to partner directly with Big Tree Organic Farms' almond growers and support their great work and sustainable farming practices."