The Hershey Company has acquired Sour Strips, a fast-growing sour candy brand with a strong social media presence.

Founded in 2019 by social media personality Maxx Chewning, Sour Strips combine shockingly sour flavors with innovative branding. Chewning will continue to lead marketing and innovation efforts for the brand.

"The acquisition of Sour Strips expands Hershey's offerings within our growing sweets portfolio with a product that is beloved by consumers," says Mike Del Pozzo, president, U.S. confection, The Hershey Company. "We're energized to welcome Maxx and the Sour Strips team to Hershey as we relentlessly accelerate our growth in sweets."

"Our partnership with The Hershey Company represents a significant step in our mission to innovate and set new standards within the Confection category," adds Maxx Chewning, founder of Sour Strips. "Hershey's exceptional track record making iconic brands worldwide aligns perfectly with our vision for Sour Strips. Together with Hershey, our team is excited to continue delivering extraordinary experiences to candy enthusiasts around the globe."