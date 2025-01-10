OctoFrost has acquired HiTec Food Systems, a Netherlands-based supplier of tailor-made food processing machinery.

This strategic move combines OctoFrost’s expertise in blanching, cooking, chilling and freezing with HiTec’s capabilities in coating, frying, oil filtering, cooking, grilling and cooling – creating solutions for a variety of food products while expanding OctoFrost Group to three production sites in Sweden and the Netherlands.

"This acquisition represents an important step in our mission to serve our customers with the most innovative, efficient and reliable food processing solutions,” says OctoFrost CEO Rasmus Larsson. “By joining forces with HiTec, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also creating a unique opportunity to deliver complete, integrated solutions for many food industries. Together, we are better equipped to support our customers’ success and add more value to their operations."

As part of the OctoFrost Group, HiTec will continue to deliver its hygienic solutions while benefiting from the resources, global reach and expertise of the larger organization.

"Teaming up with OctoFrost is a natural step in HiTec’s growth and development,” says HiTec Food Systems CEO Eddie van Dam. “Together, as part of the OctoFrost Group, we can deliver greater value by offering end-to-end processing solutions while ensuring HiTec remains a strong and innovative industry player. (Sales Director) Jeroen Lijkendijk and I are excited about this new chapter and fully committed to driving the business forward.”