Shinkei Systems Acquires Washington Fish Processing Facility

Shinkei Systems, the seafood robotics company behind Seremoni Grade fish, has purchased a 16,000-sq.-ft. processing plant in Tacoma, Washington.

The Seremoni Grade plant more than doubles Shinkei’s total footprint and represents a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver Michelin-quality fish for all. Shinkei Systems acquired the plant from FATHOM Seafood, a processor in the Seattle area.

The plant provides a strategic hub for the West Coast seafood industry with direct proximity to key regional fisheries. Shinkei currently sources black cod from fishermen in Alaska, Washington and California and plans to expand into additional species later this year. As a fully owned and operated facility, Shinkei will maintain end-to-end quality control across the vertical supply chain–from catch at sea through its proprietary harvesting technique to in-house processing.

“Our mission has always been simple: make Michelin-quality seafood accessible to all while honoring the integrity of each fish,” says Reed Ginsberg, co-founder and CTO of Shinkei Systems. “Our own Seremoni Grade Plant allows us to scale responsibly while preserving the flavor, texture, shelf-life and traceability that defines seafood at its absolute best.”

The investment gives Shinkei the flexibility to pivot quickly between products and markets, certify its facility to support targeted international expansion, and achieve greater cost efficiencies to strengthen global competitiveness. As the company scales, the plant will serve as a central hub for Seremoni Grade fish, supporting growth across both restaurant and retail channels to bring pristine, sustainably harvested fish to more chefs and consumers nationwide.

The facility is expected to be fully operational this spring with a core team of more than 50 employees, with additional hiring planned during peak fishing seasons in the years ahead.

“Shinkei’s commitment to quality matches how I want to fish,” says Captain Jay Vaughn, captain of the FV Redeemer. “Having a dedicated Seremoni Grade plant here in Washington gives me the freedom to focus on harvesting black cod at its peak and ensures it’s processed with the same level of care from the moment it leaves my boat. That translates directly to better fish for everyone involved.”

This facility will also pilot NERA, the company’s next-generation quality control system. The platform analyzes each fish in real-time, translating biological markers into objective quality assessments and shelf-life projections. Shinkei uses NERA’s insights to guide distribution decisions and ensure every portion arrives at peak freshness.

“Fresh fish rarely comes with a formal expiration date, and without advanced tools, retailers and distributors have no reliable way to quantitatively assess quality,” says Saif Khawaja, founder and CEO of Shinkei Systems. “With NERA, we use our proprietary datasets to provide unprecedented visibility into each fish’s journey: how fresh it is, when it reaches peak quality and how many days it can be sold. This transparency lets our partners buy with confidence that consumers will enjoy the freshest product on the table.”