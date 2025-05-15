Kettle & Fire Opens KettleWorks Manufacturing Facility

Kettle & Fire recently opened KettleWorks, a manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Pa., and the company’s first self-manufacturing venture. The KettleWorks facility allows Kettle & Fire to unlock efficiencies that will lead to higher levels of service while maintaining the quality the brand is known for. This development comes during a growth period for Kettle & Fire, including having recently secured a $43 million secondary buyout — led by strategic partner Colter Ventures — focused on growing consumer demand, strengthening resources in innovation and investing in supply chain capabilities, including self-manufacturing.

Consumers are increasingly seeking products that complement a healthier lifestyle, leading to growth in grocery categories that support overall well-being. The U.S. bone broth market was estimated at over $300 million in 2024. At its current growth rate, the market size could double in the next few years. Since its inception, Kettle & Fire has created bone broths, broths and soups that heal rather than harm and maximize nutrient density and flavor, while positively affecting the food system. With the opening of the KettleWorks facility, Kettle & Fire will be able to maintain its standards of quality, transparency and taste while tracking toward becoming the No. 1 brand in the total broth category.

“In the decade since we first introduced Kettle & Fire, we’ve seen exciting changes in the bone broth and broth category,” says Justin Mares, cofounder of Kettle & Fire. “More than ever, consumers are taking their health into their own hands and looking for options they can trust to be part of that journey. Because health is in our bones, Kettle & Fire has been a trusted partner for health and wellness seekers since day one. Now, by owning and operating our production facility, we can continue to position the brand for strong growth while delivering products to nourish our consumers.”

Kettle & Fire has promised to source nourishing ingredients and treat them with care to create products to support the health of people and the food system. At the KettleWorks facility, Kettle & Fire products will be made by following a process that includes slow-simmering bones and nothing artificial to deliver nutrient-dense products. From sourcing ingredients to performing quality checks before, during and after the slow-simmering process, production at the KettleWorks facility maintains Kettle & Fire’s standards and certifications to deliver nutrient-dense products.

“Opening KettleWorks marks a significant milestone in our company’s history,” says Brian Hack, CEO of Kettle & Fire. “Self-manufacturing is one of the most important steps an emerging brand can take to ensure consistent service for its customers and improve its ability to partner with retailers, distributors and other partners. By opening (the) KettleWorks (facility), we unlock significant capabilities, which will enable us to deliver higher service levels and quality.”

Kettle & Fire collaborated with High Real Estate Group to bring the KettleWorks facility to Lancaster’s greenfield development. The KettleWorks facility is a new build, designed to meet Kettle & Fire’s standards and help accelerate growth and innovation in the broth category. Central Pennsylvania was chosen for the 167,000-sq.-ft. facility because of its manufacturing environment, labor pool, and logistics and supply chain efficiencies.

Kettle & Fire has always been committed to providing sustainably and ethically sourced food that nourishes consumers. Today, Kettle & Fire products can be found in more than 22,000 stores nationwide, with millions of consumers choosing the company’s broths and soups.