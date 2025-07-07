Food Plant Openings and Expansions June 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including JBS’ new sausage plant, Kewpie’s second condiment plant, Archer’s second meat snack plant, Darigold’s Washington dairy facility and Kettle & Fire’s broth facility.

The facility plans to produce 130 million pounds of sausage, processing 500,000 sows each year.

With the Tennessee plant in operation, in addition to reacting to expanding demand in the Americas, the company aims to open up more markets and get greater brand penetration.

The need for additional production capacity comes as Archer’s 90% year-over-year sales increase outpaced the category’s 5.8% growth.

The Pasco project represents more than $1 billion in investment in Washington’s dairy sector, including both construction and on-farm expansion.

The KettleWorks facility allows Kettle & Fire to unlock efficiencies that will lead to higher levels of service while maintaining product quality.



