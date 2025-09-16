American Farmers Network Acquires Open Range Beef

American Farmers Network (AFN) has acquired Open Range Beef (ORB), a beef processor in Gordon, Nebraska. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AFN says the acquisition expands its vertically integrated footprint, linking ranchers, harvesting, fabrication, further processing and national distribution, while cementing U.S.-based processing capacity dedicated to grass-fed and organic programs for retail, foodservice, institutional and e-commerce partners.

"ORB's culture of quality aligns perfectly with AFN's model," says Sanin Mirvic, founder and chairman of American Farmers Network. "This acquisition deepens our capacity, extends our reach and most importantly, cements AFN's position as the clear category leader in domestic grass-fed and organic beef. Our partners can plan confidently, knowing they have year-round, stateside processing at a meaningful scale."

The combined business now employs more than 500 team members across two U.S. processing locations. Additional throughput, shift flexibility and geographic diversification reduce bottlenecks and import exposure while optimizing fill rates and lead times.

"Our team is energized to join AFN," says ORB CEO Marc Broccoli. "Customers will keep the same trusted contacts and specs, now with the resources and scale of a national leader dedicated to grass-fed and organic lifestyle."

AFN will retain full ORB's workforce and maintain operating cadence during a phased integration, ensuring supply schedule and client service continuity.

"We will harmonize ORB's existing programs with our rigorous food safety, auditing and regulatory compliance standards, helping us build stronger, more stable offtake and value-added carcass utilization that supports long-term herd planning for all of our ranching partners,” Mirvic says.