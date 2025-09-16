Herr Foods Names New CEO

Herr Foods Inc., a family-owned snack producer celebrating 80 years, has announced a key leadership transition.

Effective Sept. 1, Ed Herr, a second-generation family member who has served as CEO and chairman of the Board, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board. Troy Gunden, a third-generation family member, is stepping into the role of CEO and president.

Under Herr’s leadership, Herr Foods experienced growth driven by a commitment to company culture, customer satisfaction and innovation. As executive chairman Herr will remain engaged in guiding long-term strategy, mentoring leadership and supporting the development of the Board of Directors and Trustees.

"Leading Herr's has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Herr says. "I am deeply proud of the growth we've achieved and the strong culture we've built together. With Troy's leadership, I am confident Herr's will continue to thrive for generations to come."

Gunden has worked at Herr's for 21 years, serving in multiple leadership positions, most recently as president for the past six years. As CEO and president, Gunden will assume full responsibility for company operations.

"I am humbled and excited to step into this role," Gunden says. "Herr's is more than a company — it's a family, a legacy and a commitment to our employees, customers and community. I look forward to building on the foundation my grandparents and the second generation created, as we continue to deliver the snacks people love and trust."



