Optimizing Conching Efficiency in Large-Scale Chocolate Manufacturing

Every chocolatier knows the magic moment when rough cocoa paste transforms into sweet, silky chocolate. That transformation depends on conching: the arduous mechanical kneading process that creates that smooth texture and balanced flavor. But there’s a challenge and it's far from magic — conching is also one of the most costly, energy intensive and time consuming steps in the chocolate making process.

In today’s market, producers can't afford inefficiency. Cocoa prices have surged to record highs. According to industry analysis from IBIS World, the U.S. chocolate market is slightly shrinking . Americans still spend billions on seasonal chocolate, but margins are tightening. Across the Atlantic, even Switzerland’s world famous chocolate makers are feeling the strain, as the same soaring prices hit an industry built on tradition and a strong reputation.

Chocolate producers are caught between two non negotiables: delivering consistent quality and protecting their bottom line. Every wasted minute of conching translates directly into extra production costs, particularly at a time when energy and raw ingredient prices are rising. This is why producers are looking at the energy efficiency of their conche equipment. In response, ABB leverages the integration of high-efficiency electric motors with variable speed drives (VSDs) to turn conching into a highly controllable, scalable endeavor.





Why Precision Matters More at Scale

Traditionally, conching has relied on motors running with fixed speed rotation and on conservative run times. Adding a safety margin of “just-in-case” minutes is understandable. Rarely is the chocolatier willing to risk flavor or texture. For small trial batches, that extra time buffer is manageable, but at 50-plus runs per day, that can quietly snowball into systemic inefficiency.

Protecting chocolate quality should always come first, but extra minutes at industrial scale quickly add up. Beyond a certain point, more churning has no effect on taste – at that stage, all the energy is doing is eroding profitability.

Fixed speed, timer-based conches also mask the variability of the process. Motors may be running below rated speed or at partial loads, heaters may overshoot, and incremental differences in torque or viscosity can affect flavor on a batch-to-batch basis.





Efficiency Starts with Speed Control

For reliable, consistent and energy efficient operations, the best starting point is a winning combination of electric motor and VSD. Together, these solutions help chocolate producers everywhere ensure quality remains untouchable while reducing their total cost of ownership.

For example, for chocolate manufacturers in the Americas, ABB’s Baldor-Reliance Food Safe NEMA motors, designed with stainless steel for harsh washdown environments, can be combined with ACS580 VSDs to deliver precise control that adjusts to the recipe. Their smooth, sealed enclosures meet stringent hygiene demands, while the VSD dynamically adjusts torque to end the conching process on time, saving wasted energy and creating the potential for additional batches.

In markets globally, IE5 Synchronous Reluctance (SynRM) IEC motors now include the industry’s first liquid cooled IE5 SynRM. These provide Ultra Premium efficiency and high power density in a compact footprint, with the self-contained cooling design offering an advantage for airflow sensitive products like chocolate. As drop in replacements for older induction motors, they enjoy up to 40% lower energy losses than IE3-efficient alternatives and easy connection to VSDs.

Historically, one of the primary reasons for over-conching has been the fear of under-processing. It’s understandable, as flavor or texture cannot be developed later in production. That’s why ABB’s VSDs are designed to equip producers with tools that let them know precisely when a batch is done. For example, real‑time monitoring removes the reliance on hidden “safety minutes.” By capturing load and torque data, operators can end each batch exactly when optimal texture and flavor have been reached. This way, the conching process can maintain quality, reduce energy use and maximize batches per shift.





Lessons from Europe: SACMI

Italian OEM SACMI Packaging & Chocolate recently upgraded its conching equipment in Poland. By switching from IE3 induction motors to ABB’s IE5 SynRM motors controlled by ACS880 drives, SACMI documented 3-4% annual energy savings on a mid sized conche over 7,000 operating hours.

That efficiency equated to about 22 tons of CO₂ avoided per year per conche, the same as driving more than 56,000 miles in an average car. Crucially, the quality of the products was unaffected, proving that efficiency can support artisanal standards. And while the SACMI case centers on IEC technologies, the same efficiency principles translate to the U.S.'s NEMA motor specifications.

Efficiency improvements and maintenance savings from drives quickly recoup the cost of investing in retrofits and make measurable progress towards reducing Scope 2 emissions. Precise control also opens opportunities for greater flexibility in production, whether through exploring new recipes or shortening cycle times.





Toward Indulgence without Compromise

For producers around the world, their mission is clear: maintain quality, reduce waste and stabilize costs amid unpredictable market conditions.

Conche systems with ultra-efficient motors and advanced drives are the recipe for simultaneous precision, consistency and savings. With them, manufacturers can keep the business of chocolate from interfering with the art of chocolate. The win-win is indulgence for the customer and resilience for the producer.