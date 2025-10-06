Hiperbaric to Install 30 HPP Machines in 2025

Hiperbaric, manufacturer of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food and beverage industry, reports it has 30 HPP machine installations planned for 2025, adding 9,900-liters of processing capacity worldwide.

The company has already installed 19 HPP machines globally this year, with 11 additional units scheduled before year-end. Half of these installations are located across the Americas, demonstrating strong regional adoption of the preservation technology.

HPP uses high isostatic pressure — up to 6,000 bar/600 MPa/87,000 psi — transmitted by water to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms without heat. This non-thermal preservation method maintains fresh taste, texture and nutritional quality while ensuring food safety and extending shelf life, delivering pasteurization-equivalent results without thermal damage.

The 30 new machine installations demonstrate HPP's versatility across multiple sectors. Juices and beverages lead adoption with 37% of installations (11 machines), followed by tolling services at 20% (6 machines), meat processing at 17% (5 machines), avocado processing at 10% (3 machines), with seafood and fruit and vegetable sectors each representing 7% (2 machines each).

HPP Service Providers, known as HPP tollers, offer food companies access to HPP technology without equipment purchase and maintenance requirements. Two new partners have joined the Hiperbaric HPP Global Tolling Network. Bevara HPP becomes the first dedicated HPP tolling provider in North Carolina, filling a gap in the Southeast market.

"We're excited to bring HPP services to North Carolina for the first time, particularly given that North Carolina ranks as the second-largest state for food processing and manufacturing," says Kevin Forrest, CEO and president, Bevara HPP. "This partnership with Hiperbaric allows us to offer local food manufacturers access to world-class HPP technology without capital investment barriers, helping them improve food safety and extend shelf life while reducing transportation costs."

Sunrise Logistics, Inc., part of the Four Seasons Family of Companies and based in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, integrates HPP services with supply chain and logistics solutions. The company leverages synergies across its family of companies — including Four Seasons Produce, Inc., Earth Source and Sunrise Transport — to create end-to-end solutions that help food companies succeed in the fresh market.

"Our partnership with Hiperbaric represents a natural evolution of our commitment to providing value-added solutions for our customers," says Chad Ogden, director of business development. “By combining HPP capabilities with our extensive supply chain and logistics expertise through our family of companies, we're uniquely positioned as a one-stop solution for companies looking to succeed in the fresh category. Our customers can now access HPP, fresh produce sourcing, cold storage, kitting, packaging solutions, transportation services all under one roof. This fully integrated approach gives our customers a significant competitive advantage throughout their entire supply chain."

With more than 400 Hiperbaric HPP machines now installed worldwide, the technology helps deliver safer, fresher and longer-lasting food products. The expansion of tolling providers removes traditional barriers to HPP adoption, enabling more manufacturers to leverage this for food safety and quality.