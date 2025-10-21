Linde to Showcase Rapid Crust Freezer, Cryogen Injection Valve at EATS

Linde is showcasing the CRYOLINE Rapid Crust Freezer and the ACCU-CHILL LXC cryogen injection valve at EATS, set for Oct. 28-30 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The CRYOLINE RC rapid crust freezer is a specialized, indexed product feed crust freezer built for freezing the surface of larger pieces of food products prior to portioning using methods such as slicing or dicing. The CRYOLINE RC technology uses high-velocity gas to rapidly freeze the product surface.

"The CRYOLINE RC delivers efficient, just-in-time crusting for increased yield in a small footprint with an easy to sanitize design leading to increased productivity and less down time,” says Wladimir Sarmiento-Darkin, director of business development.

The newest addition to the Linde portfolio is the ACCU-CHILL CBC continuous blender cooling system. It provides rapid, precise temperature reduction during mixing or blending. At the heart of the system is the ACCU-CHILL LXC cryogen injection valve assembly. The valve component is a stainless steel, cryogenic valve specifically designed for the conditions seen in a food production environment.

“The nozzle component automatically closes once the cryogenic liquid has been injected to create a smooth surface along the inside blender wall,” Sarmiento-Darkin says. “This self-closing mechanism minimizes the risk of food particles getting trapped in the nozzle opening which reduces nozzle blockage or cross-contamination between batches.”