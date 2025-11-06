Early Action on AI Can Boost Competitiveness

Industrial professionals say they know artificial intelligence (AI) can improve their operations — and failing to do so could hamper their competitiveness — but many feel unprepared to take the plunge.

That’s according to new research from IFS. The industrial AI and enterprise software provider recently surveyed 1,700 executives from the manufacturing, construction and engineering, energy, utilities, telecommunications, aerospace and defense sectors about their views, goals and strategies around AI.

IFS reports 90% of U.S. survey respondents planned to increase AI investment this year compared to 2024. However, roughly 3 in 5 U.S. respondents (61%) have concerns over their leadership’s understanding of AI. Nearly two-thirds (63%) fear losing market share to competitors that are further along on their AI journeys.

Training is also a concern. More than half (53%) of survey respondents say up to 60% of their workforce will need retraining to take advantage of AI, while a third believe it could be up to 100% of their organization. Additionally, nearly two-thirds say recruiting workers with AI capabilities is difficult.

Furthermore, the report indicates trust in AI is growing, but it’s not absolute. Nearly 3 in 10 (29%) of respondents said they would be “completely happy” to allow AI to make decisions in budgeting, innovation, talent management and health and safety. Most (68%) said human oversight is required.

Though training and trust are ongoing concerns, IFS says organizations shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of AI.

“AI is no longer optional, and the window to act is closing fast,” the company says. “To keep pace, businesses must urgently close the gap between ambition and execution. That means prioritizing strategy, education, regulation, and leadership readiness, not eventually, but immediately.”

I certainly understand the trepidation, since AI has really only advanced within the last couple years. Even if it isn’t yet perfect, producers have an opportunity to shape how it’s used in manufacturing settings and the benefits they derive from it — including enhanced efficiency and revenue growth.

“Organizations that close the AI execution gap today will be tomorrow’s market leaders,” IFS says. “Those that don’t may find themselves outpaced, not just by competitors, but by the pace of transformation itself.”