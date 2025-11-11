True Salt Expands Production Operations in Mexico

True Salt, producer of all-natural sea salt for the food manufacturing, foodservice and consumer markets, has expanded its production operations in Baja California, Mexico, as part of a long-term strategy to meet accelerating demand for sea salt products in the United States.

The expansion will increase True Salt's overall production capacity by more than 40%. The facility strengthens True Salt's ability to provide a consistent, sustainable and scalable supply of premium sea salt for a diverse customer base that includes major food manufacturers and foodservice distributors.

Over the past year, True Salt has experienced growth from national and regional food manufacturers who are increasingly turning to clean-label, natural ingredients to meet evolving consumer preferences. Foodservice distributors have also significantly ramped up orders as restaurant operators and hospitality groups seek sea salt to maintain consistency across their menus.

"Our growth is being driven by an industry-wide shift toward simplicity, transparency and better ingredients — and sea salt sits at the heart of that transformation," says True Salt CEO Brian Pierce. "Expanding our Baja operations allows us to reinforce the supply chain, shorten lead times and continue delivering the superior quality, texture and taste that our customers have come to expect."

Beyond increased output, True Salt has implemented sustainable production processes at the new facility.

"True Salt was built on the principle that purity and sustainability go hand in hand," says True Salt COO Kelly Egan. "Our operations in Baja are not just about producing more salt — they're about doing it the right way. We're ensuring long-term environmental and economic sustainability while continuing to meet the surging demand from our partners across North America."

True Salt continues to explore further investment in sustainable sourcing, regional distribution and advanced quality systems to maintain its market leadership.