Mars Introduces Nutri-Grain Crunchy

The Nutri-Grain brand is introducing Nutri-Grain Crunchy, a bar that brings a crisp texture to its growing portfolio.

The introduction is the next evolution in the brand's ongoing refresh — pairing upgraded nutrition and a new look.

While delivering a familiar format, Nutri-Grain Crunchy offers a convenient, mess-free bite and checks a range of nutrition boxes, including fiber, whole grains, peanut-free and non-GMO.

"Our goal with Nutri-Grain Crunchy was to bring something new to the aisle without losing what people already love about the brand," says Eileen Flaherty-Yao, senior director, brand marketing, Mars. "It's a fresh expression of Nutri-Grain's hard-working goodness — a crisp, flavorful bar designed to support the small but meaningful moments that carry people through the day."

Each bar contains at least 23 grams of whole grains and provides a Good Source of Fiber. Made with a blend of oats, barley, buckwheat, rye and quinoa, Nutri-Grain Crunchy offers texture and nourishment in every bite. The bars are also made without high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors.

Nutri-Grain Crunchy debuts in two flavors — Chocolate Chip Chia and Honey Oat Flax — each crafted to bring a distinct taste experience to the lineup. Chocolate Chip Chia delivers a chocolate-studded bite with subtle nuttiness from chia seeds, while Honey Oat Flax blends warm honey and whole grains with the earthy crunch of flax.

Nutri-Grain Crunchy will arrive at select retailers this month at $4.49 per 10-ct. box, with national availability rolling out through spring 2026.

Mars acquired the Nutri-Grain brand through its acquisition of Kellanova, which received final approval in December 2025.