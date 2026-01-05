New Retail Products

Snack Foods

Mars Introduces Nutri-Grain Crunchy

Nutri-Grain Crunchy
Mars, Inc.
January 5, 2026

The Nutri-Grain brand is introducing Nutri-Grain Crunchy, a bar that brings a crisp texture to its growing portfolio. 

The introduction is the next evolution in the brand's ongoing refresh — pairing upgraded nutrition and a new look.

While delivering a familiar format, Nutri-Grain Crunchy offers a convenient, mess-free bite and checks a range of nutrition boxes, including fiber, whole grains, peanut-free and non-GMO.

"Our goal with Nutri-Grain Crunchy was to bring something new to the aisle without losing what people already love about the brand," says Eileen Flaherty-Yao, senior director, brand marketing, Mars. "It's a fresh expression of Nutri-Grain's hard-working goodness — a crisp, flavorful bar designed to support the small but meaningful moments that carry people through the day."

Each bar contains at least 23 grams of whole grains and provides a Good Source of Fiber. Made with a blend of oats, barley, buckwheat, rye and quinoa, Nutri-Grain Crunchy offers texture and nourishment in every bite. The bars are also made without high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors.

Nutri-Grain Crunchy debuts in two flavors — Chocolate Chip Chia and Honey Oat Flax — each crafted to bring a distinct taste experience to the lineup. Chocolate Chip Chia delivers a chocolate-studded bite with subtle nuttiness from chia seeds, while Honey Oat Flax blends warm honey and whole grains with the earthy crunch of flax.

Nutri-Grain Crunchy will arrive at select retailers this month at $4.49 per 10-ct. box, with national availability rolling out through spring 2026.

Mars acquired the Nutri-Grain brand through its acquisition of Kellanova, which received final approval in December 2025.

KEYWORDS: Mars snack snack brands snacks

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!