Packaging

Packaging

Sunbelt Bakery Launches Refreshed Packaging

Sunbelt Bakery Packaging
McKee Foods
January 7, 2026

Sunbelt Bakery is launching refreshed packaging across its product line.

With a modernized design and vibrant colors that highlight Sunbelt Bakery's commitment to quality, the updated packaging celebrates the brand's new tagline: "The Tastiest Flavors under the Sun.”

Sunbelt Bakery's refreshed packaging will roll out across its full product assortment, including Chewy Granola Bars, Soft Baked Bars and seasonal offerings.

"Our new packaging shines a light on what Sunbelt Bakery has always stood for — great taste and high quality," says Aaron DeLaughter, Sunbelt Bakery associate brand manager. "While we've added a 'new shine outside,' consumers can rest assured it's the 'same Sunbelt inside.'"

KEYWORDS: brand packaging branding snack brands snacks

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!