Sunbelt Bakery Launches Refreshed Packaging

Sunbelt Bakery is launching refreshed packaging across its product line.

With a modernized design and vibrant colors that highlight Sunbelt Bakery's commitment to quality, the updated packaging celebrates the brand's new tagline: "The Tastiest Flavors under the Sun.”

Sunbelt Bakery's refreshed packaging will roll out across its full product assortment, including Chewy Granola Bars, Soft Baked Bars and seasonal offerings.

"Our new packaging shines a light on what Sunbelt Bakery has always stood for — great taste and high quality," says Aaron DeLaughter, Sunbelt Bakery associate brand manager. "While we've added a 'new shine outside,' consumers can rest assured it's the 'same Sunbelt inside.'"