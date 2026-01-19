IFF Expands Iowa Facility to Support Fruit Ingredient Manufacturing

IFF is expanding its facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa facility with the goal of capturing a larger share of the healthy snacks market in the U.S. and globally.

The 47,000-sq-ft. expansion represents a nearly $70 million investment. When fully operational in the latter half of 2026, the expansion is projected to create up to 40 new jobs.

“Our Cedar Rapids plant will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, allowing us to provide U.S.-made TAURA by IFF fruit ingredients that can be easily integrated into food manufacturing processes,” says Andy Muller, president of Food Ingredients. “Additionally, sustainability is at the forefront of this project, aligning with our commitment to Do More Good.”

The facility will feature high automation, advanced packaging and ergonomic designs. Its proximity to U.S. customers will enhance supply chain efficiencies. Moreover, the new facility will prioritize sustainability, incorporating efficient heat recovery systems, minimizing energy and water consumption, and utilizing reusable methods for raw material handling.

“The expansion project at Cedar Rapids represents the first U.S. IFF facility to focus on TAURA by IFF ingredients,” Muller says. “TAURA’s clean-label fruit and vegetable pieces and pastes provide manufacturers with versatile formats for creating differentiated products with natural appeal.”

TAURA ingredients can infuse long shelf-life food products, such as grab-and-go snacks, enhanced chocolates, cereals and bakery items, with the multi-sensory appeal of real fruit. These ingredients are crafted by removing moisture while preserving the original fruit's integrity. IFF currently produces TAURA ingredients in Belgium and New Zealand.

This expansion will complement the existing Cedar Rapids plant — which currently produces enzymes used in food, household and personal care, and animal nutrition products, as well as biofuels production — and has already seen substantial enhancements in recent years. Altogether, IFF employs more than 200 workers in Cedar Rapids.