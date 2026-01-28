Califia Farms Debuts Simple & Organic Soymilk

Califia Farms has expanded its Simple & Organic platform by launching soy milk.

Debuting alongside Califia's first soy milk are two Simple & Organic creamer flavors – Sweet Crème and Salted Caramel – as well as updated core creamer recipes and new Cold Brew and Matcha blends with almond milk.

Simple & Organic Soymilk, available in both 48-oz. and 32-oz. bottles, joins the existing almond, oat, coconut, vanilla almond and cashew milk varieties. Made with simple, organic ingredients, each milk aims to deliver a creamy texture and taste with no oils or gums. Consumers can enjoy 8 grams of protein per serving.

"Since it first launched in 2023, our Simple & Organic line has become a fan favorite,” says Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. “Introducing soy milk bolsters the power of choice for our customers who have resonated with more pantry-friendly options. Our goal has always been to offer more plant-based choices that fit different lifestyles and taste preferences. Soy has seen an 8% consumption boost amongst Gen Z, citing protein-benefits; we're excited to offer soy milk drinkers a new, premium, protein-packed, and simple option that captures Califia's irresistible goodness."

Launched in 2024, Califia's Simple & Organic Almond Creamers gained momentum across the marketplace. Inspired by consumers’ ongoing focus on better-for-you options, two new Simple & Organic Creamer flavors – Sweet Crème and Salted Caramel – join the lineup of Vanilla, Brown Sugar, Lavender and Pistachio. Both are crafted with simple, plant-based ingredients.

Core creamer recipes are now made without oils or gums, while retaining the smooth taste fans love. The updated lineup includes French Vanilla, Caramel, Toasted Hazelnut and Unsweetened Almond Creamer.

All new for 2026 are Coffee and Tea Blends: Vanilla Cold Brew with Almondmilk, Unsweetened Matcha with Almondmilk, and Brown Sugar Cold Brew with Almondmilk. Made with only simple ingredients, these blends were created for customization.

To round out the innovation, Califia's Simple & Organic Coconutmilk arrives in a 32-oz. format. Crafted with coconut cream and coconut water for a smooth plant-based option made without oils or gums, Organic Coconutmilk is versatile in matchas, cooking, baking and more.