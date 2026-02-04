Cultivated Beef Producer Omeat Rebrands as Evergreen Select

Omeat, a leader in scalable cultivated meat production, is rebranding to Evergreen Select.

Evergreen says its new identity formalizes a strategy that shifts cultivated meat from a consumer curiosity to a dependable infrastructure solution that strengthens the existing beef supply chain. In a market shaped by price swings, supply shocks and forecasting uncertainty, Evergreen is built around a simple idea: stability is the product.

In 2025, Evergreen successfully raised an additional $6 million in an open round of funding from S2G Investments, BOLD Capital Partners, Good Startup and other existing investors, underscoring investors' belief in its B2B approach. A portion of the funds is allocated to regulatory due diligence required for approval.

“The problem with current animal protein supply isn’t a lack of innovation, it’s a lack of predictability,” says Jim Miller, president and CEO of Evergreen. “At Evergreen, stability is our product. We’ve built the company around radical consistency. Consistent quality, consistent costs, consistent taste and texture, and consistent execution, because that’s what turns skepticism into trust and opportunity.”

Evergreen says it focuses on repeatability, discipline and operational fit, working alongside established meat producers rather than attempting to replace them. Its cultivated beef platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing end-to-end workflows through blended products that help partners manage volatility, stabilize pricing and forecast with confidence.

“Evergreen will supply fresh, 100% beef to meat producers and partner with them to reach consumers,” Miller says. “We’re focused on strengthening how it’s supplied. By delivering predictable quality and pricing of real beef at scale, we help our partners build more resilient supply chains and keep beef affordable for consumers.”

Evergreen is working with meat distributors in the United States and Singapore to bring blended ground beef products to market and is advanced in the regulatory review process in both regions.

“We make beef for beef lovers and beef processors, and we don’t compromise through plant-based proteins,” says Eric Schulze, chief scientific and technology officer. "At Evergreen, we work with ranchers and meat producers to make delicious meat products, at the quality, quantity and cost that customers expect."