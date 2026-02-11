Seenergy Foods Opens Second Facility, Launches IQF Pasta Line

Seenergy Foods has opened its second production facility and launched a new individually quick frozen (IQF) pasta line, positioning the company to supply millions of ready-to-eat meals to foodservice operators across the United States and Canada.

The expansion increases production capacity and strengthens Seenergy Foods' ability to deliver ready-to-eat grains, beans, rice, and pasta to U.S. customers. Rising demand for plant-forward, operationally efficient ingredients has been a major driver of growth in both the foodservice and prepared foods sectors.

Seenergy Foods is overseen by brothers Ativ and Sam Ajmera, who manage all aspects of the company's day-to-day operations. Under their leadership, the company has become one of North America's largest dedicated producers of IQF grains, beans, rice, and custom blends, featured in millions of meals each week across airlines, institutions, restaurants, and prepared food brands.

"Opening our second facility is a major milestone," says Ativ Ajmera. "Sam and I run every part of the operation, and this expansion gives us the capacity to grow, innovate and continue delivering high-quality ingredients our customers in the U.S. and Canada rely on. Our new IQF pasta line is a key part of that growth, helping operators reduce labor, improve consistency and offer more plant-forward options."

The IQF pasta line features short-format varieties designed for high-volume foodservice and prepared food applications. It complements Seenergy Foods' portfolio of more than 150 IQF ready-to-eat ingredients.