Puratos Partners with California Cultured to Commercialize Cultured Cocoa

Puratos reports it will soon launch the world's first chocolate product for professionals containing cultured cocoa.

The product will be fully commercially available to Puratos customers in the United States toward the end of 2026. Further details about the new ingredient and its commercial launch will be shared closer to availability.

Through its foodtech venture arm, Sparkalis, Puratos is an early investor in cultured cocoa technology. By supporting the development of this emerging technology at an early stage, Puratos aims to help shape the future of chocolate in a way that complements traditional cocoa farming.

Puratos is developing this first-of-its-kind product in collaboration with California Cultured. Together, the two companies aim to commercialize a chocolate product for professionals and food brands.

"For Puratos USA, this announcement reflects our commitment to supporting American chocolate professionals with forward-looking solutions," says Jaina Wald, vice president, marketing and digital, Puratos USA. "The U.S. market plays a central role in food innovation, and we are proud to help bring new technologies like cultured cocoa closer to commercial reality here."

California Cultured says it selects cells from the finest cacao varieties and uses a “natural fermentation process” to produce cacao free of lead and cadmium. The company says it can create custom flavor profiles, as well as high-flavanol cacao.

"What matters to chocolate makers is simple,” says California Cultured CEO Alan Perlstein. “They need an ingredient that behaves like cocoa, tastes like cocoa and shows up when they need it. This partnership with Puratos moves cultured cocoa from a scientific proof into a dependable commercial ingredient that manufacturers can actually plan around.”

Puratos says cultured cocoa can act as a climate-independent and sustainable complement to traditional cocoa farming. By helping to ensure more consistent quality and supply in the face of climate change, this approach has the potential to strengthen the long-term resilience of the chocolate industry while continuing to support existing cocoa ecosystems. The company's long-standing Cacao-Trace program demonstrates its commitment to creating measurable, positive impact across the cocoa value chain.

"The future of the chocolate industry depends on our ability to innovate responsibly," says Youri Dumont, global director, chocolate strategic business unit, Puratos. "Through programs like Cacao-Trace, we have shown that improving farmer livelihoods, product quality and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we remain committed to cocoa farmers with the ambition to double our Chocolate Bonus and Quality Premium by 2030. Exploring new approaches such as cultured cocoa allows us to build on that foundation and continue shaping a more resilient future for chocolate."