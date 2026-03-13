Conagra Brands to Expand Arkansas Facility

Conagra Brands, Inc. will expand its existing manufacturing facility in Fayetteville, Arkansas through a multi-year investment of approximately $220 million.

The project is expected to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years. Conagra plans to begin construction later this year to increase its chicken production capacity.

"This significant investment in our Fayetteville facility will allow us to continue to grow our leading frozen foods business," says Craig Weiss, senior vice president, supply chain, Conagra Brands. "Conagra is committed to investing in innovation across the company, including our supply chain. We are also pleased to continue growing in Fayetteville, where Conagra has a long history."

The Fayetteville facility currently produces ready-to-eat meals for multiple brand labels, including Hungry-Man, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Gardein and evol. Each year, the Fayetteville location produces approximately 15 million cases of product.