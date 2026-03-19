Valeo Foods Acquires Bulgarian Sweet Snack Company Prestige-96

Valeo Foods Group has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Prestige-96 AD, a Bulgarian manufacturer of sweet baked goods.

Founded in 1996, Prestige’s portfolio features brands including Naya, Hyper, Mirage and Roden Kray. Prestige employs approximately 450 people across its operations.

The acquisition marks a milestone in Valeo Foods Group’s long-term growth strategy, focused on acquiring market-leading local brands as part of its continued European expansion. As Valeo Foods Group’s eighth acquisition since 2022, Prestige reinforces the company’s ambition to strengthen its position as Europe’s leading sweet treats champion.

"Prestige is an exceptional business with outstanding brands, a strong market position and a highly capable team,” says Valeo Foods Group CEO Ronald Kers. “By combining Prestige’s category expertise with the scale of the Valeo Foods network, we see significant opportunities to accelerate growth, expand into new markets and bring even more loved products to consumers across Europe. This acquisition is a clear investment in long‑term, sustainable growth, adding capabilities that naturally enhance our core business. We look forward to welcoming the Prestige team as we grow together.”

The combined business will accelerate growth in Bulgaria by enhancing cross-selling opportunities and capitalizing on Prestige’s strong retailer relationships. The acquisition also creates new pathways to expand into adjacent snacking categories and broadens Valeo Food Group’s international footprint by leveraging the export strengths of both organizations to grow in existing and new markets.

In addition, Prestige brings a modern production and warehousing facility, enhancing the group’s capacity, operational flexibility and overall efficiency.

“Prestige has grown into one of Bulgaria’s leading sweet snacking companies thanks to the dedication of our people and the trust of our consumers,” says Prestige-96 CEO Darina Stoyanova. “Joining Valeo Foods gives us an even stronger platform to build on that success. By combining Prestige’s much‑loved brands with Valeo Foods’ international scale and capabilities, we see tremendous potential to grow our business, reach new markets and continue delivering the products consumers love.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals in Bulgaria. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.