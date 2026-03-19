Beyond Meat Expands Clean Label Project-Certified Product Portfolio

Beyond Meat, Inc. has announced that more than 20 products across its portfolio have earned Clean Label Project Certification — a designation awarded following third-party testing for environmental contaminants and harmful substances and validation in line with strict purity standards.

As the first company to earn Clean Label Project Certification for plant-based meat products — including Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Steak and Beyond Chicken Pieces — the company expands its Clean Label Project Certified portfolio to include Beyond Steak Filet, Beyond Ground Original and Beyond Immerse protein drinks in Peach Mango, Orange Tangerine and Lemon Lime – the first ready-to-drink protein drinks to earn this recognition.

“Third-party certifications like Clean Label Project validate the standards we hold ourselves to every day as we deliver the power of plants to the consumer,” says Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown. “Our commitment to clean and healthful ingredients defines us, and we are pleased to see this external recognition.”

Products are evaluated for environmental contaminants and harmful substances — including heavy metals, pesticides, plasticizers and other toxins — and are measured against health-based benchmarks that often exceed minimum regulatory requirements. Only those products that meet these elevated standards for contaminant safety, ingredient integrity and transparency earn Clean Label Project Certification.