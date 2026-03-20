How to Select Automation Technologies for Food Manufacturing

Carrie Woehler (left) and Kim Lovan (right) Images courtesy of Black & Veatch

With endless automation solutions on the market, it can be difficult to select the right option for your food and beverage manufacturing operation.

Kim Lovan, associate vice president, food, beverage and agribusiness, and Carrie Woehler, solutions lead, industrial and manufacturing for Black & Veatch offer important considerations for vetting equipment, including food safety, training support and collaborative problem-solving.