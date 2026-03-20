Podcast
How to Select Automation Technologies for Food Manufacturing
With endless automation solutions on the market, it can be difficult to select the right option for your food and beverage manufacturing operation.
Kim Lovan, associate vice president, food, beverage and agribusiness, and Carrie Woehler, solutions lead, industrial and manufacturing for Black & Veatch offer important considerations for vetting equipment, including food safety, training support and collaborative problem-solving.
Additionally, Lovan and Woehler discuss how automation projects have changed, moving from simple labor replacement to complex digital systems. They also touch on the future of automation projects, which they hope evolves from requiring a specialized, “boutique” approach to a routine part of a manufacturer's strategic planning and capital expenditure.
Check Out the Podcast:
Tips for Vetting Food Manufacturing Automation Solutions
Kim Lovan, associate vice president, food, beverage and agribusiness, and Carrie Woehler, solutions lead, industrial and manufacturing for Black & Veatch, discuss how food and beverage manufacturers are implementing automation, considerations for vetting solution providers, and how automation projects have evolved.
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