End-of-Line Versus End-of-Life: Sustainability Throughout the Food Packaging Lifecycle

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Consumer demand and regulatory pressures are shaping packaging selections.

Sustainability in food packaging doesn’t just apply to materials – how it’s moved and handled is also important

Packaging suppliers that prioritize sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle can better support manufacturers.





Food manufacturers today face increasing pressure to integrate sustainability into everything they do. From operations to product development and transportation, the food manufacturing industry has made meaningful progress to bring sustainable practices to the forefront.

It’s not just regulatory pressure that’s pushing sustainability forward – today, consumers demand it, making sustainable packaging a key consumer touchpoint and competitive advantage for all players in the food industry, from consumer packaged goods companies to restaurants and quick-service chains.

There are two key points in the lifecycle of food packaging where sustainability gains can be made: end-of-line and end-of-life. At first glance, these terms may appear interchangeable, but they describe distinct stages of food packaging manufacturing. Understanding the unique opportunities for improvement in both can help packaging suppliers reduce overall environmental impact.





End-of-Line: How Packaging Is Transported

End-of-line packaging refers to the materials used to transport and deliver packaging products, such as boxes, pallets and shipping crates. While transportation and distribution impact the overall environmental footprint of packaging, there are ways to improve sustainability by optimizing shipment efficiency across logistics operations.

Minimizing void space in cartons: By packing pallets or cartons more efficiently to minimize void space, packaging suppliers can fit more product per truck. With fewer trucks needed to maintain the supply chain, suppliers can reduce fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.

By packing pallets or cartons more efficiently to minimize void space, packaging suppliers can fit more product per truck. With fewer trucks needed to maintain the supply chain, suppliers can reduce fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing end-of-line packaging materials: By using less end-of-line packaging or lighter-weight materials, suppliers can conserve resources and lower total shipment weight, further enabling lower fuel consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

By using less end-of-line packaging or lighter-weight materials, suppliers can conserve resources and lower total shipment weight, further enabling lower fuel consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Partnering with freight efficiency programs: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program offers a structured approach to assessing and comparing freight emissions. It helps companies partner with more efficient freight carriers and provides access to innovative technologies and operational strategies that aim to reduce transportation-related emissions.

EXPLORE MORE

These strategies can deliver measurable results. At Sabert, we’ve avoided 2,585 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions over the last five years through our “Project Perfect Pallet” initiative. Using EPA greenhouse gas equivalency factors, this reduction is roughly equivalent to removing about 560–600 passenger vehicles from the road for one year, depending on the methodology used.





End-of-Life: How Packaging Is Disposed

While material selection for food packaging is critical, sustainability does not end when packaging leaves the manufacturing facility. Every packaging product will ultimately enter a waste stream after the user is finished with it – whether through recycling, composting or disposal. Packaging suppliers need to think about product end-of-life at the earliest stages of packaging production during the design process.

There are a few key approaches packaging suppliers can take for more sustainable end-of-life:

Compostable: For situations where recycling access is limited, compostable solutions can help divert packaging waste from landfills. Advancements in compostable substrates, such as molded fiber pulp and paper, that meet performance and food safety standards have made these materials an attractive alternative.

For situations where recycling access is limited, compostable solutions can help divert packaging waste from landfills. Advancements in compostable substrates, such as molded fiber pulp and paper, that meet performance and food safety standards have made these materials an attractive alternative. Recyclable: Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) are widely used in food packaging for their high performance and recyclability. Currently, PET is widely recycled in the U.S., while PP recycling is growing rapidly as more communities and facilities expand their processing capacity.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) are widely used in food packaging for their high performance and recyclability. Currently, PET is widely recycled in the U.S., while PP recycling is growing rapidly as more communities and facilities expand their processing capacity. Reusable: While reusable packaging is still emerging, innovative packaging suppliers are already exploring ways to extend product life and reduce single-use waste. Reusable packaging is starting to show up in closed-loop environments where reclaim, wash, and reuse can be controlled.

Packaging suppliers and food companies can work together to improve consumer compliance and proper disposal of packaging to ensure sustainable end-of-life. Instructions can be printed directly on packaging or QR codes can lead consumers to educational content. These communications tools not only improve compliance but also strengthen brand trust and consumer relationships.





Working with a Supplier Who Does Both

Food industry operators looking to advance their sustainability efforts should seek partners who address their environmental impact holistically. Sustainability isn’t just about packaging materials – how products are transported, handled and ultimately disposed of is just as important.

Food packaging suppliers who embed sustainability throughout the entire packaging lifecycle – from material sourcing and manufacturing to logistics and disposal – are best positioned to help customers reduce their overall environmental footprint while adapting to evolving consumer expectations.