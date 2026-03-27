Plant and Process Considerations for Switching to Natural Food Colors

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Moving from synthetic to natural food colors isn’t a one-for-one replacement —several engineering concerns are involved.

Different raw materials may require varying handling and storage techniques.

Design flexibility is key to manage changing regulations.





What happens inside a food plant when an ingredient that has behaved the same way for decades suddenly becomes off-limits?

That question is becoming more common as states move to ban certain synthetic colorants in 2026 and 2027, while retailers and consumers push for more natural ingredients and tighter processing standards.

Manufacturers who once made incremental reformulation adjustments are now quickly confronting a steady stream of changes that touch product development, process control, supply chains and facility design all at once.





Understanding the Consequences of ‘One Small Change’

To anyone outside the industry, swapping out a colorant may sound small. But engineers know that changing a single functional ingredient can cascade through an entire process. A synthetic dye that was once stable across wide pH ranges, heat loads and storage conditions may be replaced with a pigment that behaves very differently under shear, thermal cycling or light exposure.

Natural pigments — whether derived from fruits, vegetables, roots or spices — tend to have narrower processing windows. A colorant that fades at elevated temperature can force adjustments to heating profiles. A pigment sensitive to oxidation may require modified storage management or reduced mixing intensity. Even the shift from dry to liquid inputs can alter sanitation protocols or CIP sequencing.

These effects aren’t just theoretical. Engineers will encounter them during pilot runs long before a product ever reaches full-scale production.





Where Variability Becomes the Enemy

Synthetic additives historically have acted in a consistent and predictable manner, smoothing over batch-to-batch ingredient variation. When those additives are reduced or removed, the control burden moves to equipment and operators. This is where engineering challenges intensify:

Thermal consistency becomes more critical. Natural pigments may degrade differently depending on temperature gradients across a vessel, heat exchanger or piping system.

Natural pigments may degrade differently depending on temperature gradients across a vessel, heat exchanger or piping system. S hear histories begin to matter more. A natural pigment that holds color at low shear might break down under high-shear mixing, requiring changes to agitator speed curves or impeller design.

A natural pigment that holds color at low shear might break down under high-shear mixing, requiring changes to agitator speed curves or impeller design. Residence time distribution may need to tighten. Uneven residence times in a blender or processing loop can create visible color differences within a single batch.

Uneven residence times in a blender or processing loop can create visible color differences within a single batch. Light and oxygen exposure must be engineered out. Even brief exposure during transfer can shift hue or intensity, prompting modifications to transfer piping, pump selection and venting strategies.

As these sensitivities stack up, plant owners will come to realize that “make it work” is no longer a sufficient approach. Many food and beverage manufacturers will need equipment, instrumentation and data-capability upgrades to maintain the level of color and taste consistency customers expect.





When Supply Chains Shift, Plant Design and Construction Must Adapt

As manufacturing teams move toward using more natural pigments, facility owners are facing new upstream variability issues that directly affect plant design and construction. Agricultural raw materials are inherently inconsistent, changing with the seasons in color strength, moisture content, particle size and microbiological load. Those variations can affect production environments, forcing engineers to adjust processes to maintain throughput and product consistency.

Natural, raw inputs can require additional bulk storage. For raw materials with different key quality parameters, staging areas may be needed for refrigerated or frozen concentrates, or new screening, grinding or dispersion equipment may be required to achieve uniform particle size distribution. Manufacturers may also need updated dosing systems that handle more viscous pastes or slurries and revised sanitation zones reflecting the microbiological classifications of increased natural inputs.

Even simple characteristics, like viscosity, can trigger broader engineering implications. A pigment concentrate that is too viscous for existing centrifugal pumps may require a switch to positive-displacement units, affecting piping systems across the line.

With regulatory requirements still evolving, production-line flexibility is essential. Because companies must comply with emerging ingredient standards long before final bans are established, many plant owners are choosing adaptable designs rather than committing to fixed-formulation solutions. This includes modular tanks and mixers that can be reconfigured quickly, utility systems sized for incremental expansion, and multi-purpose processing lines capable of handling a variety of recipes. Likewise, piping layouts can be arranged with an eye toward the future, so plants can respond to changing ingredient demands without long, major shutdowns. Finally, prefabricated or modular construction approaches and rapid-turn retrofit strategies also help, allowing facility operators to adjust production with minimal disruption.





Supporting a Continuous Cycle of Change

Reformulation used to be cyclical; now it’s continuous. Consumers, regulatory groups, retailers and state agencies are redefining what’s acceptable, often on quick timelines. Plants that are successful in keeping up will view natural ingredient integration not as a project to finish but as an engineering discipline incorporated into long-term facility operations.

As tight recipe formulation deadlines draw near, manufacturers are reviewing where their operations stand, beginning with a comprehensive assessment of facilities. They are reviewing factors such as temperature management, sanitation protocols, ingredient handling, zoning and overall space use. To help guide them, they are teaming up with experienced construction partners who can support retrofits or expansions using engineer-procure-construct (EPC) delivery approaches that keep fast-track projects moving.

With food ingredient standards and additive bans continuing to shift, the advantage will go to food and beverage manufacturers with facilities designed to adjust quickly, knowing the next ingredient challenge is already on the horizon.