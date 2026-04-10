Slicing/Cutting
Urschel to Unveil Little Gem Aspire Dicer
Urschel is introducing the Little Gem Aspire Dicer, new cutting equipment for fruit and vegetable processing.
The new Little Gem will be revealed at Interpack Processing & Packaging in Dusseldorf, Germany from May 7-13; The National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 16-19; FOOMA in Tokyo, Japan from June 2-5; and ProPak Asia in Bangkok, Thailand from June 10-13.
Invented by the Urschel Innovation & Development team, the Little Gem employs patented technology to create precision cutting methods, engineered through extensive research and development. Urschel I&D, alongside Urschel engineering and manufacturing teams, have worked with many customers worldwide to bring the new Little Gem to life.
The machine offers a small footprint to take up limited production space. The Little Gem can produce cuts including slices from 2 mm to 10 mm, strips and dices up to 20 mm.
The new dicer is named after the original Little Gem. The original machine was a patented invention of Founder William E. Urschel in the early 1900s designed to remove stems and blossoms from gooseberries, a popular fruit during that time. One Little Gem could do the job of 100 workers in a day and revolutionized canning production. The original Little Gem was one of the company’s earliest successes.
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