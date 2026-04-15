FoodSafe Drains Introduces Envision Platform for F&B Construction Projects

FoodSafe Drains has launched Envision, a suite of products, services and solutions designed specifically for new construction projects in the food and beverage manufacturing and processing industry.

Envision delivers an integrated approach, leveraging FoodSafe Drains’ design-build expertise and a nationwide network of Alliance Partners to provide tailored support for facility owners, engineers, architects, general contractors and construction managers.

Envision aims to streamline the complexities of new food and beverage facility construction by offering both standardized, in-stock drainage solutions and custom-designed products. Facility managers, project managers, architects and engineers can utilize Envision’s design-assist support, drain layout development, product selection guidance, technical consultation and budget assessments.

The Alliance Partner network brings together contractors not only for drains but also for plumbing, mechanical, specialty contracting and flooring scopes. This collaboration reduces the risks associated with one-off designs or fragmented implementation on new construction projects.

Envision stands alongside the Renew program, which addresses replacement or upgrade needs in existing facilities, ensuring customers can access a solution designed for every stage of the facility lifecycle.