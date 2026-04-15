Supplier News

Supplier News

FoodSafe Drains Introduces Envision Platform for F&B Construction Projects

Dedicated drain cleaning

Dedicated drain cleaning is being done to a slot-drain and prevents cross-contamination of equipment. Image courtesy of FoodSafe Drains

April 15, 2026

FoodSafe Drains has launched Envision, a suite of products, services and solutions designed specifically for new construction projects in the food and beverage manufacturing and processing industry.

Envision delivers an integrated approach, leveraging FoodSafe Drains’ design-build expertise and a nationwide network of Alliance Partners to provide tailored support for facility owners, engineers, architects, general contractors and construction managers.

Envision aims to streamline the complexities of new food and beverage facility construction by offering both standardized, in-stock drainage solutions and custom-designed products. Facility managers, project managers, architects and engineers can utilize Envision’s design-assist support, drain layout development, product selection guidance, technical consultation and budget assessments.

The Alliance Partner network brings together contractors not only for drains but also for plumbing, mechanical, specialty contracting and flooring scopes. This collaboration reduces the risks associated with one-off designs or fragmented implementation on new construction projects.

Envision stands alongside the Renew program, which addresses replacement or upgrade needs in existing facilities, ensuring customers can access a solution designed for every stage of the facility lifecycle.

KEYWORDS: construction design/build

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • October 31, 2017

    Total Productive Maintenance (TPM): Strategies to Improve Your F&B Operations

    ON DEMAND: Tetra Pak’s expertise is rooted in deep experience with our own factories as well as our work on a diverse range of global projects. In this webinar, we’ll share strategies tailored for the food and beverage industry, including how to improve business performance by understanding losses, implementing sustainable improvements and achieving a higher, more flexible and predictable production.
View AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!