UPM, Felix Schoeller Partner on Recyclable Barrier for Flexible Food Packaging

UPM Specialty Materials and Felix Schoeller, a specialty paper manufacturer, have developed a customizable recyclable barrier solution designed specifically for flexible food packaging.

In response to the growing demand for recyclable packaging, this food-safe, fiber-based solution supports the packaging industry’s transition toward upcoming recyclability requirements under the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

As brand owners face diverse packaging needs, the collaboration addresses varying end-use requirements by offering customizable levels of barrier protection. Based on UPM Solide Lucent packaging paper, Felix Schoeller has created a barrier concept that can be tailored to the specific performance requirements of different products.

“We always start with the customers’ needs,” says Andreas Bergmeier, head of innovation and technical sales packaging, Felix Schoeller. “Instead of relying on fixed technologies or standard barrier levels, we design customizable coating solutions that deliver the protection required – whether against oxygen, moisture, grease or for sealing and mechanical performance. UPM Solide Lucent has proven to be an excellent base material for this. It runs reliably on our coating lines, offers well-balanced mechanical performance and delivers outstanding printability. This enables solutions that truly protect what matters.”

UPM Solide Lucent packaging paper is designed for easy converting. The paper features a smooth and dense surface. This allows for lower coating weights while still delivering the strength needed for reliable performance on high-speed production lines. A range of grammages is available to match specific application requirements.

“Flexible food packaging is evolving quickly, and brand-owners need solutions that deliver both high- performance barrier protection and recyclability,” says Markus Kamphuis, technical sales manager, UPM Specialty Materials. “Our collaboration with Felix Schoeller demonstrates how UPM Solide Lucent can be adapted to different end-uses, enabling fully fiber-based packaging concepts that are ready for tomorrow’s regulatory expectations.”