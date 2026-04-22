AuX Labs Raises $4M to Advance Commercialization of Precision Fermentation Cheese Platform

AuX Labs, a food technology company using precision fermentation to produce dairy proteins, has closed a $4 million funding round.

The company says the investment will fast-track the commercialization of a platform that delivers cheese that melts, stretches and tastes as consumers expect at a price point and scale that makes it viable for everyday operators and consumers from day one.

This funding round, led by NYA Ventures and Nàdarra Ventures, with participation from Verdex Capital and Builders VC, will accelerate AuX Labs' commercialization timeline. The round includes continued investment from Congruent Ventures and Bluestein Ventures.

“Most alternatives in this space have asked consumers to accept a trade-off,” says Ted Jin, founder and CEO of AuX Labs. “We built our technology specifically so they don't have to. What makes this platform different is that it scales. We are not rationing products into a handful of restaurants and hoping the story holds when people try it at home. We can be where consumers actually are, like the neighborhood pizzeria and the local cafe, and deliver the same experience every time. That consistency is what builds lasting trust, and this funding gives us the runway to deliver it."

AuX Labs' go-to-market approach will be a direct expression of its technology. Because the company's fermentation platform is built to expand from the outset, AuX Labs can launch with partners selected for everyday performance and accessibility, not scarcity. The company will bring its product to market through a partnership-led strategy that ensures the experience consumers encounter out-of-home is identical to what they can purchase and use at home. This consistency is the durable advantage that earlier waves of food-tech were unable to deliver.

AuX Labs’ casein obtained self-affirmed GRAS status in April 2025 and the company has been piloting with customers in advance of a broader launch. The new capital will be used to ramp manufacturing, expand the team and support foodservice and consumer partnerships centered on high-performance applications where melt and stretch are critical.