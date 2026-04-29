Mars Secures Wind Energy from Planned Lithuanian Wind Farm

Mars, Incorporated has entered into a long-term virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) with European Energy for most of the output from the planned Skuodas Wind Farm in Lithuania.

The agreement represents the latest milestone in the Mars Renewables Acceleration Program and supports the company's efforts to extend clean, renewable electricity across its full value chain and advance progress toward its net zero ambitions.

The contract includes bundled guarantees of origin, enabled by renewable electricity from new-build capacity in the region, providing Mars with verified renewable energy to cover its own consumption and value chain. The Skuodas Wind Farm is expected to generate around 490 GWh of renewable electricity per year, roughly the amount needed to power approximately 250,000 homes for a year and will have an installed capacity of 158.4 MW.

"At Mars, we're focused on turning climate commitments into measurable progress and action with real-world infrastructure," says Kevin Rabinovitch, global VP sustainability at Mars. "This agreement with European Energy helps bring new wind power online in Lithuania and strengthens our ability to extend credible renewable electricity across our value chain. It marks another step under our Renewables Acceleration Program — helping scale clean electricity and keep us moving toward our net zero ambitions."

The project, planned to go live in 2028, will also support the Mars pet food manufacturing facility in Lithuania, providing a secure, long-term source of renewable electricity while reinforcing the site's role as a key contributor to the company's export performance.

By helping kickstart the project through a long-term financial commitment, Mars is building on its use of corporate PPAs as a mechanism to support the development of new wind capacity and accelerate the transition to renewable electricity across Europe.

"This agreement shows how companies like Mars are actively enabling new renewable generation,” says Jens-Peter Zink, deputy CEO of European Energy. “Through this collaboration, we are bringing the Skuodas wind farm forward and adding substantial new, domestically produced capacity to Lithuania's energy mix. It shows how corporate PPAs translate commitments into real infrastructure and strengthen national energy independence in Lithuania."

This announcement follows a series of major clean energy commitments from Mars under its Renewables Acceleration Program. In 2025, Mars signed its first set of agreements including a European contract that launched more than 100 solar projects in Poland and three projects in the U.S. with Enel.

Earlier this year, Mars secured 70% of the output from the Kölvallen Wind Farm in Sweden through a long-term agreement.

By expanding clean energy to cover the electricity needs of its full value chain, Mars expects its Renewables Acceleration program to contribute an estimated 10% reduction of its total carbon footprint by 2030, against a 2015 baseline.