Nestlé USA Introduces Minor’s Kitchen Sauces

Nestlé USA brings a long-held staple of professional kitchens to the home cook with the launch of Minor's Kitchen.

The new line is inspired by the Minor's brand — a partner to professional chefs for 75 years — with a collection of four premium sauces that deliver restaurant-quality flavor to everyday meals at home.

Minor's Kitchen marks Nestlé's first entry into U.S. at-home condiments, expanding its culinary leadership into a fast-growing category. This new line of sauces builds on Nestlé's $5 billion global ambient culinary portfolio, which includes the Maggi brand.

"Today's home cooks are demanding more complex flavor profiles and rich textures in their meals," says Nelson Peña, president of global culinary kitchen, Nestlé USA. "With the Minor's legacy as a trusted staple in professional kitchens, we saw a clear opportunity to innovate and meet the needs of our consumer. Minor's Kitchen leverages that expertise to bring true, restaurant-quality sauces directly to the kitchen table."

Crafted with quality ingredients and no artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors, these sauces transform meals into moments of exploration. Foodies can now unlock chef-worthy flavor at home with these four umami-loaded sauces made for spreading, dipping, topping and more:

Minor's Kitchen Lemon Garlic Aioli brings together the mellow depth of slow-roasted garlic and the brightness of real lemon.

brings together the mellow depth of slow-roasted garlic and the brightness of real lemon. Minor's Kitchen Creamy Korean BBQ marries the nuttiness of sesame, brightness of ginger and depth of soy to create a unique, bold blend of umami richness with a hint of sweetness.

marries the nuttiness of sesame, brightness of ginger and depth of soy to create a unique, bold blend of umami richness with a hint of sweetness. Minor's Kitchen Spicy Chili Truffle features umami-rich white truffle layered with Calabrian chiles and hints of lemon and garlic.

features umami-rich white truffle layered with Calabrian chiles and hints of lemon and garlic. Minor's Kitchen American Smokehouse is a bold glaze inspired by regional BBQ traditions, slow-crafted with molasses, secret spices, and just the right kiss of smoke.

Minor's Kitchen sauces are exclusively available on Amazon.com. The suggested retail price is $6.99 for a 13 fl. oz. bottle. Actual price determined by retailer and may vary.