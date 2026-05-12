3-A SSI Seeks Working Group Coordinator Consultant to Lead Standards Modernization Effort

3-A Sanitary Standards, Inc. has issued a request for proposals for a Working Group Coordinator Consultant to manage the first phase of a comprehensive update to the organization's standards development portfolio.

The engagement responds to a significant milestone in the organization's history: the adoption of General Requirements 00-02 as a normative reference across all 3-A SSI standards, requiring guidance document updates to 48 standards and accepted practices covering equipment used throughout the U.S. dairy, food, and beverage processing industries.

Phase 1 encompasses eight working group projects launching in 2026 — five of which held kickoff meetings this month — with a target of approximately 18 published standards by Dec. 31.

"We are building a model that is efficient for volunteers, documented for continuity and designed to scale,” says Meri Beth Wojtaszek, executive director. “The WG Coordinator role is central to making that work.”

The coordinator consultant will manage day-to-day project operations across all eight working groups — meeting facilitation, document tracking, scope management, ballot coordination and process documentation — reporting directly to the executive director. The role is fully remote.

Strong project management skills are the primary qualification. Familiarity with standards development, technical committee facilitation or association management is preferred. Food industry background is useful but not required.

Proposals are due May 27 and questions must be submitted by May 20.