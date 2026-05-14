IFF Opens Vanilla Innovation Center in Madagascar

IFF has opened its Vanilla Innovation Center in Madagascar, strengthening the company’s ability to innovate at origin.

“The opening of the center marks an important step in how we approach vanilla innovation,” says Adam Jańczuk, senior vice president, research, creation and design, Taste, IFF. “By strengthening our presence at origin, we connect science, creativity and sustainability more closely, responding to climate changes, safeguarding quality and creating value across the supply chain.”

Located in Toamasina, Madagascar’s principal seaport, near vanilla growing areas and post-harvest processing activities, the 650-square-meter center brings together lab analysis, extraction, scent and flavor creation, and application development in a single site. By embedding these capabilities close to the crop, IFF can better understand natural variability and translate on the ground insights into tailored solutions for customers globally.

As one of the world’s most complex natural ingredients, vanilla is shaped by climate, post-harvest handling and curing methods. The innovation space supports IFF’s ability to follow the ingredient’s journey from origin extraction and in field testing, through advanced lab analysis to flavor creation —providing a seamless path that deepens material understanding, shortens development cycles and enables solutions informed by real crop conditions.

The Vanilla Innovation Center features:

Lab analysis capabilities that apply contaminant and disease-detection protocols to safeguard product integrity, alongside molecular profiling to decode and develop distinctive IFF signatures

Extraction facilities with scalable rigs to explore vanilla types and optimize extraction and post-harvest variables

Flavor creation unit that enables tailored regional profiles, including Application Lab capabilities for dairy, bakery and confectionery to validate performance in real market prototypes

The Bloomery, a research greenhouse showcasing diverse vanilla varieties and supporting future exploration of varietal performance and post-harvest techniques

The Vanilla Innovation Center also serves as a hub for knowledge sharing and capability building. Together with the dedicated RE-MASTER VANILLA team, it delivers hands on training, workshops and laboratory programs that bring together experts, customers and local teams — advancing best practices and strengthening vanilla innovation capabilities.

“This center is built to turn insight into action,” says Marcus Pesch, vice president, research and development, Taste, IFF. “By bringing science, flavor creation and application development together at origin, we can work more collaboratively with customers, improve speed and consistency, and deliver solutions that are market ready and grounded in the realities of vanilla production.”

Fully integrated into IFF’s global vanilla network, the Madagascar facility complements existing capabilities across sourcing, extraction, flavor design and application development. Discoveries generated at the hub will translate into new tools, insights and capabilities for IFF’s creation teams.