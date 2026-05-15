Symrise Opens Food Studio in Northwest Arkansas

Symrise has opened its Northwest Arkansas Food Studio, a purpose-built culinary and customer collaboration space designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen partnerships with regional and national customers.

Following a soft launch in 2025, the company has now formally introduced the facility to customers and prospects during open house events held in April.

At a time when consumer expectations and dietary guidelines are evolving and driving demand for simpler ingredients, reduced sodium and sugar, as well as protein-forward solutions, the Food Studio aims to support customers navigating this shift and accelerating their advantage. Strategically located in Northwest Arkansas, the Food Studio represents Symrise’s continued investment in the North American market. The new location places the company near major food manufacturers and retailers, while also providing access to a strong regional talent pool across culinary, technical and commercial disciplines. Designed to complement Symrise’s existing capabilities, the space enables more agile, hands-on collaboration and rapid prototyping in an immersive environment.

“Our Food Studio reflects how we are evolving alongside our customers, bringing our expertise closer to where and how they work,” says Steve Arrick, president of F&B North America. “We have invested both in infrastructure, and in strong partnerships. We have created a space where we can co-create, move faster, and unlock new opportunities together.”

Symrise has designed the Northwest Arkansas Food Studio as a culinary-first environment, offering a modern kitchen paired with a presentation space. Unlike traditional lab-focused facilities, the studio emphasizes hospitality, creativity and real-time collaboration. Customers visiting the space can expect immersive tasting sessions, live cooking demonstrations and concept iteration in a setting that elevates both the experience and the outcomes.

“We offer so much more than a workspace. We have built a destination for collaboration,” says Craig Biggers, VP of the food business unit. “By combining culinary expertise, technical capabilities and customer insight in one place, we are creating an environment where ideas can come to life faster and with greater impact.”