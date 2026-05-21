Steakholder Foods to Launch Plant-Based Product Line in U.S.

Steakholder Foods Ltd, which uses 3D-printing technology to produce whole cuts of plant-based meat, announced it is preparing to launch Perfecta Premium Plant-Based Meat in the U.S. market in the second half of 2026.

Perfecta will be positioned as a next-generation plant-based protein platform, expanding across multiple protein analog categories and designed to address the primary barriers limiting plant-based category expansion, namely taste, texture and the experience of eating a whole cut of meat.

Perfecta’s key differentiation includes:

Whole-cut plant-based formats replicating steak and chicken breast-style products

Texture created to better replicate fibrous meat structure and mouthfeel

Proprietary production process to create marbling-like characteristics

Portfolio includes extruded formats such as salmon, white fish and hamburger patties

With Perfecta, Steakholder Foods aims to unlock broader adoption among flexitarian and vegetarian consumers by delivering a plant-based eating experience that more closely replicates conventional meat, enabled by Steakholder’s proprietary production process.

Perfecta’s launch is planned to begin with a phased rollout in the Northeastern United States, followed by retail expansion as the supply chain and distribution scale, together with brand and marketing support to drive awareness and establish repeat purchase momentum.

“Our planned entry into the U.S. market marks a pivotal step in Steakholder Foods’ path toward commercialization, reflecting both our technological maturity and our readiness to begin engaging with one of the world’s most important markets,” Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman says.