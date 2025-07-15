Steakholder Foods’ Plant-Based Fish Products Roll Out in Retail Outlets

Steakholder Foods Ltd. has commenced sales of its first plant-based, white-fish kebabs and salmon patties at vegan specialty stores across Israel under the brand name Green Future (Atid Yarok). The kebabs and patties are being manufactured by Steakholder partner Bondor Foods, following a pilot rollout and commercial scale-up.

“Seeing first products selling in the market based on our prize-winning pre-mixes is a huge step forward for Steakholder,” says Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods. “It is an exciting demonstration of how successfully our B2B customers and partners can roll out compelling, scalable, next-generation seafood alternatives to consumers.”

The launch builds on the initial purchase order announced on September 30, 2024, and represents Steakholder Foods’ first full product-cycle revenue stream — from pre-mix supply to consumer sales.