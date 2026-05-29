ONDEX Automation Acquires The Fitch Company

ONDEX Automation has acquired The Fitch Company, an electrical engineering and process automation systems integrator based in Rumford, Maine.

This is ONDEX's sixth acquisition since April 2024 and it expands the company’s capabilities in process automation, electrical design, field engineering and control systems integration across the industry.

Founded in 1986, The Fitch Company has built a reputation as a trusted engineering and automation partner serving the food and beverage and consumer goods end markets, among others. Operating from facilities in Rumford, Bangor and Gray, Maine, the company delivers customized process control and electrical engineering solutions for complex industrial environments in North America.

"The Fitch Company is exactly the kind of partner we look for, with deep technical expertise, long-tenured customer relationships, and a culture that takes genuine pride in its work,” says Justin Kerr, CEO of ONDEX Automation. “Mark and his team have spent nearly four decades building one of the most respected process automation businesses in the region, and we're proud to welcome them to ONDEX.”

The acquisition strengthens ONDEX's process automation capabilities, adding DCS and PLC programming, OT/IT networking, electrical design, instrumentation, panel fabrication and plant-wide control system expertise. The Fitch Company's team brings a track record of developing and retaining skilled engineers .

Mark Bolduc, P.E., president of The Fitch Company, will continue with the business as general manager following the close of the transaction.

"ONDEX shares our commitment to customers and our belief that taking care of your people is what drives lasting success,” Bolduc says. “I'm excited about the opportunities this creates for our team and our customers, and I look forward to being part of something bigger while staying true to what has made The Fitch Company great."