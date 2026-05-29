Munson Machinery Introduces Sanitary Paddle Blender

Munson has launched a sanitary paddle blender with two intensifiers that blends, de-agglomerates and disperses dry bulk materials, pastes, slurries and emulsions in batches to 12 cu ft (0.34 m3).

Driven by a 5 HP (3.73 kW) wash-down duty motor, the shaft is configured with 16 radial arms and short-length paddles that move material in smaller zones over shorter distances with greater cutting action than with ribbon-style agitators.

Two tulip-shaped intensifiers, also known as high-speed choppers, each independently driven by a 5 HP (3.73 kW) wash-down duty motor, impart additional shear to break down agglomerates and disperse tough-to-blend materials. The combined action of paddles and intensifiers produces uniform blends of dry solid materials, as well as solids with low or high percentages of liquids to produce smooth pastes or slurries.

Designated model HD-24-SSI, the unit is constructed of #304 stainless steel finished to sanitary standards. One-piece welded construction, heavy-gauge walls and reinforced end panels allow paddles to pass within 1/16 to 1/8 in. (1.6 to 3.2 mm) of the vessel wall, minimizing residual material requiring removal prior to cleaning. The flange-mounted agitator can be hoisted vertically for ease of servicing.

Munson horizontal stationary blenders are equipped as standard with hinged and gasketed cover sections, removable grating with safety interlocks, and a bottom discharge valve.