Good Culture Partners with MMPA on Cottage Cheese Facility

Good Culture has partnered with Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), a dairy farmer owned cooperative and processor, to invest in a dedicated production facility.

After nearly quadrupling sales over the past three years and helping drive almost 60% growth in the cottage cheese category during the same period, Good Culture is expanding capacity through the partnership to increase capability, support unprecedented demand and create new jobs in the region.

Launched in May 2026, the facility combines MMPA’s expertise in dairy production and manufacturing with the assets and capabilities needed to produce Good Culture’s full portfolio of cottage cheese products.

“This purpose-built facility is a major step forward for Good Culture, allowing us to scale, maintain control over our supply, and get our products onto more shelves nationwide,” says Jesse Merrill, CEO and co-founder of Good Culture. “From day one, our brand has been built on doing things the right way, and working with a values-aligned partner makes it possible to grow without sacrificing the quality our consumers know and trust.”

Based in the Great Lakes region, MMPA is located near an abundance of dairy supply sourced from family farms, making it an ideal partner from a manufacturing and supply chain perspective. MMPA recently acquired a facility in Remus, Michigan, that is dedicated to this new initiative. The partnership is made possible through a farmer-backed investment from MMPA’s member-owners, who have invested both capital and trust in a shared future.

"We are proud to be the first fully dedicated dairy cooperative to partner with Good Culture, a brand that shares our commitment to quality, innovation and better-for-you dairy, and are excited to work alongside their team to meet growing consumer demand for protein-rich cottage cheese," says Joe Diglio, MMPA president and CEO. “Through this partnership, the investment and dedication of our member-owners is helping deliver high-quality, nutritious dairy to more people through a rapidly expanding national brand."