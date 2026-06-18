GEA Introduces KOB Homogenizers

GEA has launched the KOB series, a new line of homogenizers.

The KOB series is designed to give small and medium production plants access to industrial-grade performance at an attractive investment level. With KOB models 11, 22, 45 and 90 available, the homogenizers offer a compact, hygienic and flexible solution for a range of food, beverage, chemical and personal care applications, including homogenizing and feeding spray dryers.

At the core of the GEA KOB homogenizers is a high pressure design up to 400 bar, ensuring stable and efficient homogenization for demanding, moderately viscous and abrasive applications. To meet the requirements of diverse applications, higher efficiency homogenizing valve technology and more wear resistant materials are available as options. The base configuration uses wear-resistant parts, while optional high-wear-resistant materials extend service life in more demanding, abrasive formulations.

The KOB homogenizer series is designed for processors that need adequate and fit-for-purpose homogenization performance within a limited footprint. Its compact architecture is enabled by an optimized crankcase and gear-reducer design that delivers mechanical efficiency while generating minimal heat, noise and vibration. As the drive compartment requires neither oil cooling nor forced-air ventilation, the machines rely on fewer auxiliary components and deliver lower installation, maintenance, energy and utility demands.

A newly engineered frame and cladding, developed using advanced structural analysis, further contributes to low vibration levels and long-term durability. The use of poppet-type pumping valves enhances flow characteristics and feeding stability.

Designed to meet demanding sanitary requirements, every KOB model is available with CIP and SIP capabilities and can be configured to meet 3-A sanitary standards. Steamable full-stroke barrier chambers provide aseptic product handling. The machines can be equipped with a second-stage pressure gauge and pressure transmitters on both homogenization stages as well as the outlet, for process automation and control. This makes the KOB homogenizers ideal for a range of products and processes such as milk, dairy ingredients, beverages, plant-based formulations and selected chemical, personal care and cosmetic products in manual, semi-auto and fully automated production lines.

The KOB series supports a range of automation levels, from simple motor-starter solutions to full PLC/HMI control. Connectivity options enable seamless integration into SCADA and plant-wide automation systems, allowing processors to choose the right level of digitalization for their operation. This modularity helps ensure fast installation and smooth retrofitting into existing production lines.



