Infant Formula
Bobbie Highlights Investment in Infant Formula Manufacturing
Organic infant formula manufacturer Bobbie reports it has reached desired capacity at its manufacturing facility in Heath, Ohio.
Since 2023, Bobbie has made continuous investments in advanced manufacturing equipment. Bobbie has increased its production by 276% year-over-year. In that same time, Bobbie’s Ohio manufacturing team has grown over 130%.
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