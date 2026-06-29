Track and Trace Product Temperature on the Road
Once it leaves your frozen warehouse, do you know your product’s condition at any given time?
While we may think of track-and-trace to be a single function or capability in a software system, it actually comprises two: the trace part is used to find the source that created bad food — tainted ingredient, allergen, foreign object, undercooking, improper ingredient/product storage conditions, etc. — and the track part can be used to locate product once in the supply chain.
For example, a railcar’s or truck’s time and location data (telematics) can be combined with temperature monitoring to ensure your product is traveling under the same safe conditions that existed in your refrigerated warehouse. But who is responsible for tracking temperature en route?
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