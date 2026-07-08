How Do Food Manufacturers Feel About Food Safety in Their Facilities?

Though it encompasses many important topics and strategies, the umbrella theme of food safety is fundamental to food manufacturing.

To operate in a clean and safe environment, all departments — from product development to distribution — need to be on the same page, as our July cover story indicates. And while food safety must be woven into every process and procedure, it also must be built into food manufacturing facilities.

That’s easier said than done, new research from CRB shows. The architecture, engineering and construction firm focused on food safety in its 2026 Horizons Food and Beverage Report. Specifically, CRB asked 300 food and beverage manufacturers across North America about the challenges and drivers of food safety, operations and processing, and hygienic facility design.

Just over 40% of respondents say cost is a barrier to food safety improvement. In fact, more than half (56%) reported they plan to spend 20% or less of their capital budgets on food safety — especially with the competing priorities of growth, efficiency and innovation. However, roughly one-third (36%) said they can’t justify the return on investment, and 36% also say they lack a defined strategy.

Still, that doesn’t change the stakes. CRB asked respondents about the areas in their facilities that present the greatest challenges, and four rose to the top:

Equipment cleanability

Surface and finish selection

Drainage and water management

Airflow and pressure cascades

At least 40% of respondents rated these concerns as “somewhat or very challenging,” with it climbing to 47% for surface and finish selection and 56% for equipment cleanability.

CRB also looked at environmental management, which involves both facility design and operations. It includes hygienic zoning, airflow management, sanitation and environmental monitoring. Fortunately, 36% of respondents said they were already using environmental management strategies, while 25% are currently implementing them.

When it comes to zoning, 94% of manufacturers have some sort of system in place, with 22% reporting basic zoning, 30% with moderate zoning and partial segregation, 28% with comprehensive zoning and controlled personnel and material flow, and 14% with advanced zoning.

Zoning and allergen control go hand-in-hand. Two-third of respondents said they use physical segregation to handle allergens, but other important tactics include labeling (65%), sanitation validation (55%), segregated zoning (52%), scheduling for allergens (49%) and personnel with extended GMPs (49%).

These are just some of the food safety concerns covered in the research. And while designing and constructing a new facility with all the latest food safety guidance and solutions in place is ideal, it’s not always feasible in terms of time and capital. That said, CRB recommends weighting food safety as highly as budget, schedule, target throughput and sustainability during project planning.

“Good value engineering isn’t about compromising on safety elements,” Ken VonderHaar, director of client engagement, said in the report. “It’s about finding creative ways to deliver on those safety objectives cost-effectively.”