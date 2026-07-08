From the Editor
How Do Food Manufacturers Feel About Food Safety in Their Facilities?
Food safety must be integrated into facility design, but that’s easier said than done, new research from CRB shows.
Though it encompasses many important topics and strategies, the umbrella theme of food safety is fundamental to food manufacturing.
To operate in a clean and safe environment, all departments — from product development to distribution — need to be on the same page, as our July cover story indicates. And while food safety must be woven into every process and procedure, it also must be built into food manufacturing facilities.
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