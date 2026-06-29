Grass-fed beef tallow protein bars expand into Kroger
Prima, founded in 2023, includes 21 g of animal protein with zero seed oils.
Prima, reportedly the first ancestral protein bar, is launching in nearly 500 Kroger stores nationwide beginning July 13, marking its largest conventional grocery expansion to date and bringing real-food snacks to millions of new consumers across the country, the brand says.
As consumers increasingly scrutinize ingredient labels and move away from ultra-processed foods, Prima has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in the category, the brand notes. Built around grass-fed protein, raw honey, egg yolks, and beef tallow, and free from seed oils, artificial sweeteners, and emulsifiers, the brand reportedly gained rapid traction among consumers seeking simpler, more recognizable ingredients without sacrificing protein content or convenience.
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