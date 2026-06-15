JBS USA to Close Two Facilities

JBS USA has announced plans to close a beef production facility in Souderton, Pennsylvania and a value-added facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

Production from the affected facilities will be absorbed into other operations across JBS USA’s network. The Pennsylvania closure, effective Aug. 14, will affect 1,485, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s list of WARN notices.

The Tennessee facility, which JBS assumed in 2020 through its acquisition of Empire Packing, is also set to close in August. The closure will affect roughly 200 employees, according to local media reports.

“These decisions are never easy because they directly affect our team members and the communities where we operate,” says JBS USA CEO Wesley Batista Filho. “We are deeply grateful to the team members at these facilities for their efforts and contributions over many years. Our focus right now is on supporting them with transparency, respect and access to new opportunities wherever possible.”

JBS USA is implementing transition plans that include:

Opportunities for team members to apply for open roles at other company facilities across the United States

On-site support and resources to assist team members through the transition

Continued engagement with local stakeholders and workforce partners

Investing in the Future While Strengthening Operations

JBS USA says the closures are part of a strategy focused on growth, modernization and long-term competitiveness in the United States. Over the past year, JBS USA has invested in new facilities and improvements across the United States, including major expansions in Texas, Georgia and Iowa. JBS USA says these projects are focused on growing its prepared foods and value-added capabilities and modernizing operations.

“JBS USA is investing heavily in the United States and in the future of food production,” Batista Filho says. “At the same time, we must ensure our operations are efficient, modern and positioned to compete. By investing where we are growing and making difficult adjustments where needed, we are building a stronger and more resilient company.”

Earlier this year, JBS USA combined its beef and case-ready businesses into a more integrated platform designed to improve efficiency, enhance productivity and expand value-added capabilities across its network.