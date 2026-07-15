CDC: Confirmed Cyclosporiasis Cases Surpass 1,600

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 1,645 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis across 34 states since May 1, noting it is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further analysis.

The agency reports 141 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. People with the illness ranged in age from 2 to 95, with a median age of 44. More than half (56%) were female. The median illness onset date was June 22, but the dates range from May 1 to July 9.