Food Safety

Outbreak Investigation

CDC: Confirmed Cyclosporiasis Cases Surpass 1,600

Cyclospora
CDC/ DPDx - Melanie Moser
July 15, 2026

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 1,645 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis across 34 states since May 1, noting it is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further analysis.

The agency reports 141 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. People with the illness ranged in age from 2 to 95, with a median age of 44. More than half (56%) were female. The median illness onset date was June 22, but the dates range from May 1 to July 9.

The CDC notes there is a 6-week reporting lag between illness onset and case reporting, so it anticipates case counts will rise as it receives more data. Additionally, the agency notes the true number of cases is high because some people will recover without receiving medical treatment.

While the source for this specific outbreak has not been confirmed, cyclosporiasis is often connected to consuming fresh produce such as raspberries, basil, cilantro, lettuce, mesclun mix, snow peas and green onions. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services points toward “lettuce and salad greens” as a potential source, with the state seeing more than 2,600 cases.

This outbreak follows the CDC’s move in 2025 to reduce the pathogens it monitors under the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet) from eight to two. The partnership between CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and 10 state health departments now focuses on salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. It previously monitored for cyclospora, as well as campylobacter, listeria, shigella, vibrio and Yersinia.

KEYWORDS: CDC foodborne illness produce

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